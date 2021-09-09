The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Fred Blaine George, 39, of Portville, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .10%-.16% and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. On July 4, police observed George’s vehicle pulled on the side of Route 44, Hebron Township. When checking if he needed assistance, police reportedly observed an open bottle of liquor in the car. George displayed signs of intoxicated and a blood draw resulted in .113% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.
Ryan Allen Olson, 20, of Salamanca, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts each of harassment and disorderly conduct and one count each of terroristic threats, simple assault, a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon. On Aug. 11, Olson allegedly held a pocket knife to another person’s side and threatened to stab and beat them during an argument at Millstream Lodge, Roulette Township. During a search of Olson’s belongings, police found two smoking pipes with marijuana residue. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.
Casey Daniel Coy, 41, and Stephanie Faith Coy, 40, both of Levittown, N.Y., were charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Casey Coy was also charged with scattering rubbish. On Aug. 27, police observed Casey Coy throw a cigarette from a vehicle on Route 6, Roulette Township. During a traffic stop, both Casey Coy and his passenger Stephanie Coy were found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 21.