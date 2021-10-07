The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Dakota James Caskey, 25, of Oswayo, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with endangering the welfare of children and aggravated assault of a victim less than 18 years old. On Sept. 27, a three-year-old allegedly returned home from Caskey's care with a raised bruise and cut on their leg. Caskey reportedly told police while working on his four-wheeler, he threw tools in frustration without realizing the child was in the path of the tools. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.
Robert Denton Sherwood, 22, of Wellsville, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with off-road lighting, obscured visibility of plate, manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Sept. 24, police observed Sherwood driving on Route 44, Shinglehouse, with an LED light bar on the front of the car and the license plate obstructed due to a hanging light fixture. During a traffic stop, Sherwood was allegedly found to be in possession of one ounce of crystal methamphetamine, one bundle of heroin, one gram of bath salts, a glass smoking device and a bong with white residue. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.