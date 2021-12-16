The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Amber Lynne Jones, 29, of Bradford, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On March 1, police conducted a search of a home on Brizzie Hollow Road, Oswayo, for a separate incident. There, they allegedly found smoking devices and a grinder with marijuana residue belonging to Jones. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 28.
Tristan Michael Roszyk, 19, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Shinglehouse Borough Police with indecent assault and corruption of minors. On Oct. 3, Roszyk allegedly inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl while visiting another person at her home. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.