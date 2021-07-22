The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Don Scott Vincent, 49, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, recklessly endangering another person and endangering welfare of children. On July 11, Vincent allegedly pushed, kicked and choked a victim causing visible injuries during an altercation at a home on Honeoye Road, Sharon Township. Vincent also allegedly hit a juvenile in the face when they attempted to break up the altercation. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28.
Alisha K. Jones, 49, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, failure to keep right, careless driving, failure to drive at a safe speed and disregarding traffic lanes. On May 9, Jones was reportedly the driver in a one-car crash at the intersection of North Hollow Road and Route 49, Allegany Township. She reportedly failed to negotiate a turn, drove off the road and hit a guardrail. Jones reportedly displayed signs of intoxication and told police she drank beer prior to the crash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28.
Juanita M. Mann, 49, of Smethport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, careless driving, driving while privilege suspended or revoked, driving without a license and failure to use seatbelt. On April 27, police observed Mann driving on Route 44, Sharon Township, and found her license was suspended. A traffic stop revealed Mann was not wearing a seatbelt and exhibited signs of being under the influence. A blood test resulted in hydrocodone, buprenorphine and norbuprenorphine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.