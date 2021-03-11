The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Travis Lee Varner, 27, of Friendship, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft by unlawful taking, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, careless driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, receiving stolen property and arrest prior to requisition. On March 2, police reportedly observed Varner and a passenger passed out in a vehicle idling at the Acorn in Genesee. Police saw a glass smoking device in the vehicle and found Varner to appear under the influence of drugs; Varner allegedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine. Police also found Varner was wanted in New York state, his driver’s license suspended and the vehicle’s registration expired. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.