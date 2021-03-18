The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Karly Antonelle Nolan, 27, of Shinglehouse, was charged by State Police in Coudersport with unlawful dissemination of intimate image, stalking — repeatedly communicating to cause fear, harassment — lewd, threatening, etc. language and disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense. On Oct. 22, 2020, Nolan allegedly accessed another person’s phone, took photos of intimate photos and conversations and sent them to another person. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.