The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Troy Christian Renner, 46, of Port Allegany, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and one count each of DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, driving while BAC .02 or greater while license suspended, license suspended/revoked, driving without a license, unlawful operation of snowmobile/ATV without helmet, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, driving at a safe speed, vehicle registration expired over 60 days, careless driving and failure to carry registration. On Jan. 13, Renner was reportedly the driver in an ATV crash on Kim Hill Road, Roulette Township. Renner’s license was suspended and he couldn’t provide insurance information. He also allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw resulted in .136% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 25.
Dalton Edward Bliss, 25, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, DUI/unsafe driving, reckless driving, improper stop and not using flashing signal. On Jan. 30, police observed Bliss passed out in his vehicle with the engine running in Allegany Township. Bliss allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a breathalyzer resulted in .156% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28.
Pamela Jean Burrows, 51, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, careless driving and obscured, covered or inhibited visibility to plate. On Dec. 18, 2021, police observed Burrows driving with a partially obscured license plate on Route 44, Hebron Township. Burrows allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in .111% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 22.
William J. Lounsbury, 39, of Olean, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and one count each of careless driving, driving without a license and no rear lights. On Dec. 31, 2021, police observed Lounsbury driving on Fishing Creek Road, Roulette Township, with a broken center brake light. Lounsbury allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.