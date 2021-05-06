The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Ryan Richard Dexter, 38, of Coudersport, was charged by Shinglehouse Borough Police with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of drug paraphernalia. On March 3, Dexter was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over on North Stevens Street, Shinglehouse. Based on information received about Dexter’s possible illegal drug activity and delivery, a K9 was called in and indicated the presence of drugs on the passenger side of the vehicle. Dexter was reportedly found in possession of baggies of fentanyl and items of drug paraphernalia, and allowed police to read messages on his phone of an alleged drug deal. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 4.
Christina Marie Cowburn, 43, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with selling/furnishing liquor to a minor and harassment. On Jan. 1, Cowburn allegedly permitted a minor to drink liquor and then during an altercation, reportedly struck them in the face with a closed fist. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 29.
Jennifer Lynn Newton, 36, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Shinglehouse Borough Police with four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and one count of driving while license suspended/revoked. On Feb. 9, police responded to a vehicle stuck in a snow bank on South Oswayo Street, Shinglehouse. Newton, the driver, allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw resulted in a 0.09% BAC and the presence of difluoroethane. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4.
Reece Alan Osgood, 19, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, failure to keep right, restrictions of alcoholic beverages, violating hazard regulations, failure to use a seatbelt, improper stop and minor prohibited/operating with alcohol. On Dec. 26, 2020, police reportedly found Osgood passed out in his vehicle Walnut Street, Shinglehouse, without headlights or hazard lights activated. Police reportedly observed open alcohol containers in the car. Osgood allegedly displayed signs of impairment and refused a blood draw. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.
Shane Lee Gross, 54, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft by unlawful taking, theft from a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, violations of vehicle inspection and possession/sale/use of display documents. Between March 11 and 25, Gross allegedly took inspection and emissions stickers from someone else’s vehicle while it was parked at his home on Route 44, Shinglehouse. He reportedly caused a crack in the windshield of the other vehicle and put the inspection sticker in his own vehicle. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.