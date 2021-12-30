The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Devin Michael Gustin, 22, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, DUI/unsafe driving, selling/furnishing alcoholic to person under 21, disregarding traffic lanes and careless driving. On Oct. 16, Gustin was reportedly the driver in a one-car crash on Canada Hollow Road, Sharon Township. Gustin reportedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw resulted in .11% BAC. Gustin also reportedly provided alcohol to a passenger in the car who was under age 21. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.
Damien Ryan McCaslin, 27, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, careless driving and no rear lights. On Sept. 27, police observed McCaslin driving on Route 49, Allegany Township, with no center brake light. McCaslin allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw texted positive for THC and amphetamine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 21.
Tye Jaret Learn, 25, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with exceeding speed limits, failure to drive at safe speed, driving without valid inspection, inhibited visibility to plate, DUI/unsafe driving and DUI/BAC .10%-.16%. On Sept. 26, police observed Learn driving 40 mph in a 35 mph zone in Shinglehouse borough with an expired inspection sticker. Learn reportedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw resulted in .119% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10.