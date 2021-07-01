The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Dillon James Green, 31, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with criminal trespass, DUI/unsafe driving, vehicle registration suspended, operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, failure to carry a license and burglary. On June 15, police responded to a report of an erratic driver on Route 44, Hebron Township. Green was allegedly found driving a vehicle matching the description that had no registration or insurance. Green was reportedly was found to be under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and also allegedly matched the description of someone who had entered the back porch of a home without permission on Hebron Road earlier that day. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 25.
Tasha Sewar, 35, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Shinglehouse Borough Police with corruption of minors and selling or furnishing liquor to a minor. On March 31, Potter County Children & Youth made police aware of allegations against Sewar that she furnished children, ages 16 and 10, with nicotine vape pens and the 16-year-old with alcohol. She reportedly admitted to police to giving the children vape pens, but not alcohol. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 24.Michael Jennin Brion, 36, of Williamsport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with exceeding 55 mph by 18 mph, small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On May 25, police observed Brion driving 73 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 6, Roulette Township. Brion was allegedly found to be in possession of two partially smoked marijuana joints in the vehicle. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 25.
Brody Lee Schrock, 24, of Genesee, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving, operation on streets and highways, unlawful operation of snowmobile/ATV without helmet, failure to drive at a safe speed, unlawful operation without registration, failure to produce insurance, operation in a safe manner, careless driving, making a right turn without signal and failure to notify change in address. On May 18, police observed Schrock operating an ATV on Smith Road, Allegany Township, without headlights or wearing a helmet. He allegedly failed to stop for police, turned without using a signal and continued at a high rate of speed. After police terminated the pursuit and made contact with Schrock, Schrock allegedly refused to provide insurance information for the ATV and lives at an address different than on his license. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 25 and then the case was transferred to the court of common pleas.