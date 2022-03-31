The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Alexander Garcia Phillips, 20, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Shinglehouse Police with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. On Dec. 1, 2021, Phillips reportedly texted another person about selling them marijuana. The next day, Phillips allegedly sold the other person marijuana, which was recovered by police on Dec. 7 in relation to another case. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 18.
Jeremy Russell Dailey, 35, of Port Allegany, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI .16% and greater, DUI/unsafe driving and careless driving. On Dec. 26, 2021, Dailey allegedly drove erratically on Route 44. Police made contact with him at the Friendly Inn, Roulette, where he allegedly displayed signs of intoxication. A blood draw resulted in .266% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5.
Nathaniel A. Roeske, 32, of Wellsville, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance. On Jan. 28, after arriving at the Kwik Fill, Genesee Township, Roeske allegedly displayed signs of impairment. A blood draw tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 31.
Alyssa Marie Robichaud, 30, and Zachary Raymond Cote, 28, both of Port Allegany, were both charged by Sweden Township Police with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. On Feb. 7, Robichaud allegedly rented a U-Haul using a credit card that was declined. Police observed Robichaud and Cote unloading the U-Haul at a home in Port Allegany on Feb. 8. Robichaud and Cote allegedly failed to return the U-Haul by the scheduled date or make a payment for it. Preliminary hearings were scheduled for March 29.