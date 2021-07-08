The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Michael Jennin Brion, 36, of Williamsport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with exceeding 55 mph by 18 mph, small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On May 25, police observed Brion driving 73 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 6, Roulette Township. Brion was allegedly found to be in possession of two partially smoked marijuana joints in the vehicle. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 25.
Brody Lee Schrock, 24, of Genesee, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving, operation on streets and highways, unlawful operation of snowmobile/ATV without helmet, failure to drive at a safe speed, unlawful operation without registration, failure to produce insurance, operation in a safe manner, careless driving, making a right turn without signal and failure to notify change in address. On May 18, police observed Schrock operating an ATV on Smith Road, Allegany Township, without headlights or wearing a helmet. He allegedly failed to stop for police, turned without using a signal and continued at a high rate of speed. After police terminated the pursuit and made contact with Schrock, Schrock allegedly refused to provide insurance information for the ATV and lives at an address different than on his license. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 25 and then the case was transferred to the court of common pleas.