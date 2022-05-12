The following individual is or was scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Cody A. Kibbe, 33, of Genesee, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with aggravated assault — victim less than age six and defendant 18 or older, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. On Aug. 9, 2020, police received a report from Potter County Children and Youth Services regarding a two-month-old baby being treated at the hospital after choking on a baby wipe. Kibbe reportedly told police he fed and changed the baby, left it alone for 30-40 seconds and then found it choking on a balled up wipe. An investigation and reviews of the case by medical professionals reportedly suggested that the baby could not have inserted the wipe into its mouth or throat. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 10.