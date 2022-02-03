The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Eric W. Tampuu, 45, of Roulette, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, operator privilege suspended/revoked, driving without a license, no rear lights, investigation by officer/duty of operator, careless driving, identification card violations and operating vehicle without required financial responsibility. On Jan. 16, Tampuu was reportedly involved in a two-vehicle crash while driving his ATV in Roulette Township. Tampuu allegedly did not have a valid driver’s license and the ATV was not registered or insured and had no rear lights. Tampuu allegedly displayed signs of intoxication, failed field sobriety tests and refused a blood draw to determine BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14.
Rose Marie Bickford, 40, of Port Allegany, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with false reports of child abuse and false reports — reported offense did not occur. On Oct. 3, 2021, Bickford allegedly told police that another person was providing her 16-year-old daughter with marijuana, which was then reported to Children & Youth Services. On Oct. 7, Bickford reportedly told another officer she did not say that and on Oct. 13, she submitted a written statement that the person does not give her daughter drugs. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 25.