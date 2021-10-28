The following individual was scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Thomas E. Horning, 43, of Bolivar, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and driving while privilege suspended/revoked - 6th offense. On April 18, Horning allegedly stole a car parked at the Potter County Fairgrounds, Sharon Township. The victims reportedly found a bike at the scene that they saw Horning riding earlier in the day. Horning reportedly admitted to police that he took the car. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28.