Timothy Edward Cole, 27, of Galeton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of driving under the influence, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license and improper sunscreening. On Oct. 5, 2020, police allegedly observed Cole driving with improper window tint and with a known suspended license. A K9 reportedly detected drugs in the car and police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Cole’s blood draw tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12.