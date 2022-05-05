The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Russell Joe Knight, 66, of Coudersport; Connie M. Knight, 65, of Coudersport; and Bethany Jenise Hershey Wang, 40, of Fuquay Varina, N.C., were all charged by Pennsylvania State Police with criminal trespass. On April 2, Knight and Hershey Wang allegedly entered another person’s property on Conable Avenue, Roulette Township. They reportedly failed to leave when instructed by the property owner. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 17.
Nicole Lynn Snyder, 32, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. On March 17, police responded to a home in Shinglehouse in a separate case. While there, police allegedly found cocaine inside Snyder’s purse after she gave them permission to search it. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17.