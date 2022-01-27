The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Daniel James Torpey, 37, of Manchester, Conn., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, two counts of the controlled substance act and one count each of failure to drive on roadways, careless driving and general lighting requirements. On Feb. 29, 2020, police observed Torpey driving on Route 6, Roulette Township, with an inoperable headlight and fail to stay in the lane of travel. He allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing was held Jan. 18 and a formal arraignment is scheduled for March 2.
Jeremiah Kobe Reynolds, 24, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Shinglehouse Police Department with terroristic threats and harassment. On Jan. 18, Reynolds was allegedly involved in a physical argument with another person on Puritan Street, Shinglehouse. Reynolds allegedly hit the other person, giving them a swollen lip, and threatened to kill them. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 24.
Jacob Andrew Cavana, 23, of Allegany, N.Y., was charged by Shinglehouse Police Department with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance. On Dec. 5, 2021, Cavana was stopped while driving in Shinglehouse for questioning in another incident. He allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in .135% BAC. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 24.
Jesse Eugene Smyers, 32, of Richburg, N.Y., was charged by Shinglehouse Police Department with two counts of bad checks. Between Sept. 25 and Oct. 5, 2021, Smyers allegedly wrote three checks to Newton’s Gas Station that were returned for insufficient funds, totaling $446.17. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 24.