The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Steffan James Sisson, 26, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Coudersport Police Department in two separate cases with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. Sisson allegedly sold methamphetamine on Oct. 7 and heroin on Oct. 14 to police confidential informants in Shinglehouse. Preliminary hearings in both cases were scheduled on Jan. 10.
Chase Gordon Carpenter, 19, of Hatboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana. On Sept. 18, 2021, Carpenter was allegedly in possession of a vape pen with THC oil when stopped at a sobriety checkpoint on Route 6, Roulette Township. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Jan. 21.
Justin Daniel Perkins, 19, of Port Allegany, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, small amount of marijuana, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, driving without valid inspection, driving without a license and vehicle registration expired. On Nov. 16, 2021, police observed Perkins driving without an inspection sticker on Railroad Ave., Roulette Township. Perkins was unable to provide proper documentation and was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Jan. 25.
Nicholas Joseph Stanley, 20, of Willow Grove, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Sept. 18, Stanley was the passenger in a vehicle stopped at a sobriety checkpoint on Route 6, Roulette Township. Stanley was allegedly in possession of a metal grinder used for marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Jan. 21.
Alisha M. Lounsbury, 27, of Olean, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Dec. 31, Lounsbury was the passenger of a vehicle stopped for traffic violations on Route 6, Roulette Township. She was allegedly in possession of marijuana, smoking pipes and others items of paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing was scheduled on Jan. 14.
Kory Lee Butts, 24, of Hazel Hurst, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, resisting arrest and simple assault. On Jan. 1, Butts was allegedly involved in a physical altercation in Roulette Township. He reportedly displayed signs of intoxication and was aggressive and argumentative. A preliminary hearing was scheduled on Jan. 14.
John Wesley Post, 22, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with terroristic threats, harassment and simple assault. On Dec. 26, Post allegedly threw items at another person and threatened to kill them during an altercation in Shinglehouse. A preliminary hearing was scheduled on Jan. 10.