The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Daniel Christian Harris, 29, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Shinglehouse Borough Police with receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and stop sign violations. On Sept. 18, police recited a report that Harris was allegedly driving recklessly and failed to stop at a stop sign in Shinglehouse. Police found the vehicle had been stolen from its owners on Sept. 9 by another person, after which Harris allegedly took it. While executing a search warrant, police found a glass pipe with marijuana residue in the vehicle. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 1.
Daniel Christian Harris, 29, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts each of theft by unlawful taking and criminal trespass, two counts each of burglary and receiving stolen property and one count each of criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Sept. 20, police received information that Harris was allegedly driving a vehicle and living in a camping trailer without permission. During a search of a trailer, police found a smoking device with marijuana residue and a scale containing an unknown white substance. The owners of two other camping trailers owner of another camping trailer reported their camper doors were broken into and items missing or moved. Some of the items were allegedly found at the trailer Harris was staying in unlawfully. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 1.Raymond Claude Tomb, 37, of Ulysses, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana. On Aug. 29, during a traffic stop on Ellisburg Road, Genesee Township, Tomb was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana and suspected methamphetamine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16.
Aaron Dean Davis, 28, of Oswayo, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with failure to register with state police. On Aug. 30, police found David allegedly failed to update vehicle registration information as is required by Megan’s Law. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.
Nicholas R. Middaugh, 22, of Alma, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .16% and greater, careless driving, exceeding speed limits and disregarding traffic lanes. On Sept. 12, police observed Middaugh traveling 52 mph in a 40 mph zone and cross the center line on Honeoye Road, Sharon Township. Middaugh allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in .190% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16.
Matthew Marcus Stiles, 43, of Roulette, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI alcohol/controlled substance, small amount of marijuana, driving without a license, expired registration and no headlights. On Aug. 27, police observed Stiles driving on Main Street, Roulette, with an inoperable headlight. Stiles reportedly didn’t have a driver’s license or registration, displayed signs of being under the influence and was in possession of marijuana. A blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.