The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Cody A. Kibbe, 32, of Genesee, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with simple assault and harassment. On July 28, Kibbe allegedly threw a candle at another person, causing bleeding and lacerations on their wrist. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 16.
Roger D. Dunham, 60, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Shinglehouse Police with corruption of minors, selling or furnishing alcohol to minors and sale of tobacco to minors. On June 18, Dunham allegedly bought a 16-year-old two cans of alcohol. The minor also told police Dunham supplies them with cigarettes. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 16.
John M. Oyler, 46, of Salamanca, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On April 30, when Oyler was the passenger during a traffic stop on Route 44, police reportedly found him to be in possession of a bowl with suspected drug residue. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Ryan J. McKenyon, 34, of Salamanca, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with five counts of DUI of alcohol/controlled substance and one count each of small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI/BAC .08%-.10%, DUI/unsafe driving, careless driving and driving without a license. On April 30, police observed McKenyon driving on Route 44, Shinglehouse, while he was known to not have a license. McKenyon was reportedly found to be intoxicated and a blood draw resulted in .081% BAC and tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.