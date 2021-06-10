The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Timothy Cole, 27, of Galeton, was charged by Sweden Township Police with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. On Jan. 2, someone cleaning a motel room rented by Cole on Route 6 allegedly observed drugs and paraphernalia in plain sight. Cole then returned, packed his belongings, took sheets valued at $50 from the motel and left. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 10.
Thomas E. Horning, 43, of Bolivar, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with four counts of theft by unlawful taking, three counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of burglary and one count each of criminal trespass, possession of firearm prohibited, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and driving while license suspended or revoked. On May 26, Horning allegedly broke into a home on Hillcrest Drive, Hebron Township and took a helmet, firearm and a four-wheeler, which he was reportedly seen riding on a trail camera. He then allegedly attempted to steal a truck on Green Hill Road, Hebron Township, where he was found in possession of the other stolen items. He is reportedly not prohibited to possess firearms and had a suspended driver’s license. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 8.
Jon Aubrey Skipper, 43, of Roulette, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with accident resulting in serious bodily injury, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility and careless driving. On April 20, Skipper allegedly hit a man driving a dirt bike with his vehicle at the intersection of Route 6 and Main Street, Roulette Township. He reportedly continued home to call 911 without stopping after the accident. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 1.