The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Brandon Lee Putman, 24, of Smethport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of DUI and one count each of small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding speed limits, careless driving, driving with suspended or revoked license, displaying a foreign license plate, expired insurance and failure to carry registration. On April 23, police observed Putman driving 69 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 49, Allegany Township. Putman reportedly did not have registration, provided an expired insurance card and was in possession of a smoking bowl and marijuana. He reportedly failed field sobriety tests and a blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.
Troy Christian Renner, 45, of Port Allegany, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of DUI of alcohol or controlled substance and one count each of DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .16% and greater, small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and no rear lights. On May 22, police observed Renner driving on Route 6, Roulette Township, with an inoperable license plate light. Police smelled alcohol and marijuana in the car and a blood draw resulted in .186% BAC and THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.