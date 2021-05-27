The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Derek Scott Terwilliger, 29, of Port Allegany, was charged by Sweden Township Police with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to drive at a safe speed and racing on highways. Darrin Michael Crum, 19, of Port Allegany, was charged in the same incident with endangering the welfare of children, reckless driving, failure to drive at a safe speed and racing on highways. On April 14, police observed two vehicles speeding and racing side-by-side on Railroad Avenue, Roulette. Police located both vehicles, driven by Terwilliger and Crum, parked in a driveway a short time later. Terwilliger reportedly had three children ages 3, 6 and 9 in his vehicle. Preliminary hearings are set for June 1.
William M. Edmunds, 35, of Olean, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of permitted operation with unsafe equipment, driving while license suspended or revoked, careless driving, false identification, possession of a controlled substance, small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On April 3, police observed Edmund driving over the fog line with tinted brake lights on Route 44, Sharon Township. Edmunds allegedly provided police with a different name, had a suspended driver’s license and was in possession of marijuana and a smoking pipe detected by a K9. He reportedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC. A preliminary hearing is set for June 3.