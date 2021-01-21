The following individuals are scheduled to appear in front of District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse:
Clayton D. Grover, 38, of Genesee, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with one count each of aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault less than 16 years old, aggravated indecent assault without consent, invasion of privacy — view/photograph without consent, indecent assault less than 13 years old, two counts of indecent assault less than 16 years old, two counts of indecent assault without consent and three counts of contact with a minor — sexual offenses. On Jan. 11, police received a report that Grover allegedly sexually assaulted two children while they were between the ages of 4 and 16 starting around 2002. Grover reportedly admitted to police that he touched the victims, forced them to touch him, took showers with them and watched them undress. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22.
Gabriel Murray Weinberg, 28, of Roulette, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Dec. 4, a Children and Youth caseworker reported Weinberg was allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia during a home visit. Police reportedly found a glass smoking pipe and metal grinder in the home. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4.
Christian Micha Siebert, 18, of Austin, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of driving under the influence, off-road lighting violations, no headlights, no rear lights, failure to use a seat belt, driving an unregistered vehicle and investigation by officer/duty of operator. Police reportedly observed Siebert driving without rear lights and with an uncovered LED light bar. Siebert was allegedly in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and displayed signs of impairment. A blood test confirmed the presence of THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4.
Virginia M. Barnhart, 49, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC higher than .16%, careless driving and reckless driving. On Nov. 26, Barnhart was reportedly found slumped over the steering wheel of her vehicle while it was running and parked on Reed Run Road, Keating Township. Police reportedly woke Barnhart up and smelled alcohol on her breath. A blood test resulted in 0.204%. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 29.
Andrew James Pritt, 26, of Port Allegany, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with no rear lights, possession of a small amount of marijuana, two counts of driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving. On Sept. 9, police observed Pritt driving without a license plate light on Route 6, Roulette Township. Pritt allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood test confirmed THC in his system. He was also allegedly in possession of marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 29.