The following individual is or was scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Zackary James Crawford, 32, of Roulette, was charged by Sweden Township Police with three counts each of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, and two counts of endangering welfare of children. On June 13, during an altercation at a home in Roulette, Crawford allegedly waved a loaded firearm in close proximity of an adult and two children and reportedly pointed it at the adult. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 27.