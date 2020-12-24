Two people face preliminary hearings after being charged by Shinglehouse Police Department for an incident on June 21. Elias Seth Mallison-Austin, 44, of Shinglehouse, was charged with three counts of distribution of marijuana, two counts of corruption of minors and one count of open lewdness. Mary Ann Pearson, 44, of Shinglehouse, was charged with two counts of selling/furnishing liquor to minors, two counts of corruption of minors and one count of open lewdness. At a party at Pearson’s residence on June 21, two minors allegedly drank alcohol and smoked marijuana provided by Mallison-Austin. Pearson and Mallison-Austin allegedly had sex in front of people at the party, including the minors. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Jan. 4.

Tags

Trending Food Videos