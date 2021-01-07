Aaron Dean Davis, 27, of Oswayo, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with four counts of failure to register with police. Davis allegedly failed to register information required through Megan’s Law, including vehicles he operates and a part-time residence. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 22.
Hollyanne Duell, 41, of Singlehouse, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with false reports to law enforcement. Duell reported to police that someone she has a protection from abuse order against parked their vehicle near her house and in her driveway on April 15. She reportedly provided time-stamped photos of the vehicle to police. Through an investigation, police found the photos were not of the same vehicle and they were taken at a different time than Duell alleged. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 5.