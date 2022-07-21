The following individual is or was scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.

Courtney Paige Gross, 28, of Whitesville, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with a small amount of marijuana for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On May 22, Gross was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on Route 449, Genesee Township. She was allegedly in possession of marijuana, a glass smoking device and a grinder. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26.

Tags

Trending Food Videos