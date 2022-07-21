The following individual is or was scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Courtney Paige Gross, 28, of Whitesville, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with a small amount of marijuana for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On May 22, Gross was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on Route 449, Genesee Township. She was allegedly in possession of marijuana, a glass smoking device and a grinder. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26.
Stanley Joseph Cwiklinski, 38, of Whitesville, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and one count each of careless driving, license expired, vehicle registration expired and operating vehicle without required financial responsibility. On May 22, police observed Cwiklinski driving on Route 449, Genesee Township, with an expired vehicle registration. During a traffic stop, Cwiklinski allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood test was positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26.