The following individual is or was scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Kyle Walton Hackett, 28, of Hornell, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with false report, false identification to law enforcement, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, small amount of marijuana for personal use, driving without a license, operating privilege suspended/revoked, fraudulent use/removal of registration plate, operating vehicle without valid inspection, operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, assigning blank certification and duties at stop signs. On May 15, police reportedly observed Hackett fail to stop at a stop sign on Commercial Street, Genesee Township. Police found the license plate on the vehicle was reportedly registered to a different vehicle, which was suspended for no insurance, the vehicle’s inspection was expired and the title was not properly transferred. Hackett allegedly initially identified himself to police as a different name and provided another person’s driver’s license. He was also allegedly in possession of marijuana and a smoking device. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.
Hallie A. Piaquadio, 26, of Wellsville, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, fraudulent use/removal of registration plate, operating vehicle without valid inspection and improper sun screening. On June 3, police observed Piaquadio driving on Commercial Street, Genesee Township, with dark window tint and a New York inspection sticker on a vehicle with a Pennsylvania license plate. During a search of the vehicle, police reportedly found THC vape pens, smoking pipes, marijuana cigarettes, leaf marijuana and rolling papers. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.
Gavin David Soule, 20, of Wellsville, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, small amount of marijuana for personal use, operator privilege suspended/revoked, careless driving and no rear lights. On April 7, police observed Soule driving on Main Street, Genesee Township, with an inoperable tail light and brake light. During a traffic stop, police reportedly observed a glass smoking device on the passenger seat, found Soule in possession of marijuana wax and that his license was suspended. Soule allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.
Eric. J. Luce, 36, of Genesee, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with five counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and one count each of unlawful operation of snow mobile/ATV without helmet, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana for personal use, operation in a safe manner, turning movements and required signals, failure to keep right, driving while BAC .02 and greater while license suspended and careless driving. On May 11, police observed Luce operating an ATV on Main Street, Genesee, without a helmet and with no registration plate on the vehicle. Luce allegedly drove into the oncoming lane, failed to use his arm as a turn indicator, had a suspended license, displayed signs of impairment and was in possession of marijuana and a marijuana vape pen. A blood draw tested positive for THC, amphetamine, buprenorphine and norbuprenorphine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.