The following individual is or was scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Jonathan Thomas Jackson, 21, of Oswayo, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana for personal use, unauthorized certificate of inspection and expired vehicle registration. On May 26, police observed Jackson driving on Route 44, Sharon Township, with a New York inspection on a vehicle with a Pennsylvania license plate. The vehicle’s registration was expired and Jackson was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana, THC wax, a glass smoking pipe and several other pieces of paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21.