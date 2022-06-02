The following individual is or was scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Patrick Francis Freeman, 38, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .16% and greater and vehicle registration expired. On Feb. 11, police reportedly observed Freeman driving on Union Street, Shinglehouse, with an expired registration. During a traffic stop, making Freeman allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in .175% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 13.