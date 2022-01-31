A Shinglehouse man is in jail after being charged with sexual abuse of children and manufacturing, possession or dissemination of child pornography.
Police said Tristian Michael Roszyk, 19, of Shinglehouse was charged after a search of his residence by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Northeast Computer Crime Task Force assisted by the Shinglehouse borough Police Department.
Information for the search warrant was gleaned from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who reported that a social media application was uploading an image of child abuse material.
Roszyk's devices were seized for forensic examination, which showed he allegedly possessed and disseminated child abuse material.
On Jan. 27, both the task force and municipal police reviewed data and identified four underage females from the extracted data. Roszyk reportedly had both images of unclothed underage females and videos of the underage females.
The Potter County District Attorney approved 96 felony charges against the defendant.
A preliminary arraignment was held before Judge Kari McCleaft and straight cash bail was set at $250,000. Roszyk has been in prison since December 2020.
A preliminary hearing will be set in the near future.
Task force agencies included: PSP Northeast Computer Crime Unit, FBI Williamsport, PA Office of Attorney General, West Hazleton Borough Police Department, Hazleton City Police Department, Lackawanna County District Attorney, Lycoming County District Attorney, Luzerne County District Attorney with K9 Spike, Lycoming County District Attorney, Pike County District Attorney and Wayne County District Attorney.