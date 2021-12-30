David L. Shick, 78, of Smethport, was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Champlin Hill Road, Annin Township Dec. 24 according to state police at Lewis Run. Shick was traveling east in a 2013 Ford F-150 XLT, and as the truck traveled down hill, Shick lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions, crossed into the west bound lane and drove off the road, traveled about 116 fee and hit a tree, traveled another 20 feet and hit another tree, police said. Both Shick and his passenger, Linda R. Shick, 76, also of Smethport, were wearing seat belts. Linda Shick was not injured and refused transport to a medical facility after she was treated at the scene by EMS.
cclarke
