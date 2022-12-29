Crashes

Roxanne M. Sisco, 29, of St. Marys, suffered a suspected injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Lafayette Township Dec. 17. Her passenger, Joshua S. Dalton, 32, also of St. Marys, also suffered a suspected injury in the crash. Sisco was traveling north in a 2008 Ford F-150 XLT pick-up truck when she lost control of the vehicle negotiating a left curve in the road. The truck crossed over the southbound lane and hit an embankment, rolling over. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt. They were transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center via Bradford City Fire Department ambulance for treatment of their injuries. The truck was towed from the scene.

