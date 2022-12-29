Crashes
Roxanne M. Sisco, 29, of St. Marys, suffered a suspected injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Lafayette Township Dec. 17. Her passenger, Joshua S. Dalton, 32, also of St. Marys, also suffered a suspected injury in the crash. Sisco was traveling north in a 2008 Ford F-150 XLT pick-up truck when she lost control of the vehicle negotiating a left curve in the road. The truck crossed over the southbound lane and hit an embankment, rolling over. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt. They were transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center via Bradford City Fire Department ambulance for treatment of their injuries. The truck was towed from the scene.
Susan A. Nussbaum, 56, of Kersey, Pa., escaped injury but a second driver, James M. Bumbarger, 70, of Woodland, Pa., suffered a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 219, Hamlin Township Dec. 21. Nusbaum’s passenger, Brett J. Lasko, 47, of St. Marys, escaped injury, but Bumbarger’s passenger, Karen J. McQuillen, 61, of Philipsburg, Pa., suffered a suspected minor injury. Nussbaum, driving a 2019 Ford Fusion, was attempting to pull out of the Sheetz Parking lot and Bumbarger was traveling north in a 2006 Toyota Camry, when Nussbaum pulled out in front of the Camry. The Camry hit the Fusion in the front driver’s side. Both Bumbarger and McQuillen were transported to UPMC Kane via Mt. Jewett Area Ambulance Association for treatment of minor injuries. The vehicles were towed from the scene.
Harassment
A 17-year-old male of Kane was arrested following a fight at the Kane Area High School, Route 321, Wetmore Township Dec. 12. The arrestee and the victim, also a 17-year-old male, were both students at the school. Charges will be filed in district court.
DUI
A Bradford man was arrested for drug related driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2012 Chrysler 200 on Main Street, Bradford City Nov. 24.
Statutory rape
Police are investigating a report of sexual abuse at a residence on Route 6, Keating Township Dec. 13.