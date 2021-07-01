Harassment
Lisa Chmelar, 56, of Emporium, was arrested and charged for harassment following an incident at 115 Thorn Street, Austin Borough May 30. Police determined that Chmelar had subjected the 55-year-old male victim of Austin to physical contact. She was charged in district court.
DUI-drugs
Ryan Mentzer, 41, of Carlisle, was arrested following a traffic stop of a 2009 Ford on West Branch Road, West Branch Township May 31. Police said an odor of marijuana was detected and standard field sobriety tests conducted, indicating signs of impairment.
DUI-alcohol
Brian Kio, 18, of Cuba, N.Y., was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck on Block Cinder Hill Road, Bingham Township May 15. Signs of impairment were observed during the stop, police said.
Drug possession
A 26-year-old male of Wellsville, N.Y. was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2001 Ford F-250 pick-up truck on Route 6, Ulysses Township June 12. Upon investigation it was determined that the operator was driving under the influence of intoxicants and in possession of a controlled substance.
Assault
Two 17-year-old girls, from Port Allegany and Roulette are under investigation for a reported assault at the Roulette Municipal Park, Roulette Township June 25. Police said the incident involved both juveniles who engaged in a mutual physical altercation. The investigation is continuing.