Crashes
Melinda M. Gotshall, 51, of Eldred, was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 155, Keating Township June 15. Gotshall was traveling north on a 2008 Yamaha Venture motorcycle when she hit loose gravel while attempting to negotiate a left hand curve in the road and lost control, going into the grass on the east side of the road. She was wearing a helmet. She was transported to Erie County Medical Center via Austin volunteer ambulance.
A three-vehicle crash involving resulted in no injuries on Dividing Ridge Road, Homer Township June 7. Mary L. Fourness, 80, of Coudersport, in a Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck, John A. Flannery, 41, of Wellsboro, in a Mack truck and an unnamed driver of a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander were all traveling south on Route 872, Homer Township on June 7 when the Outlander began slowing to a stop on the right shoulder of the road. Both the Tacoma and the Mack truck began to enter the left lane to pass the stopped vehicle, when the Tacoma began to try to pass the big rig, forcing it back into the right line, where it side-swiped the Outlander, causing damage to both vehicles.
Harassment
A 57-year-old Shinglehouse man was arrested after police responded to a report of a domestic incident at a residence on Fairground Road, Sharon Township June 21. The arrestee and the 60-year-old female victim got into a verbal and physical argument and the arrestee was cited with a non-traffic citation for harassment in district court.
A 44-year-old Coudersport man was arrested after police responded to a domestic incident at a residence on 6th Street, Coudersport June 24. He was cited with harassment and disorderly conduct.
Criminal mischief
Leslie’s Septic Service, Galeton reported that someone had broken into a porta potty on the premises of Black Forest Trading Post, 4246 Route 6, Ulysses Township June 22. The investigation is on-going.
Assault
A 17-year-old female of Coudersport was arrested and the investigation ongoing into an aggravated assault at a residence on East Second Street, Eulalia Township June 19. The victim is a 48-year-old woman of Whitesville, N.Y.
DUI
Jesse Flament, 32, of Monongahela was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2018 Ford on East Second Street, Sweden Township May 26. A legal blood draw confirmed the presence of a schedule one controlled substance. Charges were filed in district court.
Rape
Police are investigating the reported rape of a 14-year-old girl of Roulette at a location on North Street, Roulette Township May 30. The case remains open.
Theft
A silver 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pick-truck was stolen on a 20 foot long PJ gooseneck trailer with a wooden deck from a business at 2088 Route 6, Roulette Township June 15. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Police are looking for whoever left the Nob Hill Motel, 289 Route 6, Pike Township on June 5 in a 2023 Chevrolet Suburban without paying for staying there. The fee was $91.02. The investigation is ongoing.
PFA violation
Troy Wade, 35, of Coudersport, was arrested after police were dispatched to 82 Main St., Roulette Township on June 18 for a report of a protection from abuse violation. He was charged in district court and remanded to Potter County Jail.