Melinda M. Gotshall, 51, of Eldred, was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 155, Keating Township June 15. Gotshall was traveling north on a 2008 Yamaha Venture motorcycle when she hit loose gravel while attempting to negotiate a left hand curve in the road and lost control, going into the grass on the east side of the road. She was wearing a helmet. She was transported to Erie County Medical Center via Austin volunteer ambulance.

