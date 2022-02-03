Crashes
Marlin E. Weist, 63, of Lykens, suffered an unknown injury in a two-vehicle crash on Rock Run Road, Ulysses Township Jan. 22. The second driver, Lon E. Sholly, 55, of Milton, escaped injury. Weist was traveling south on a 2009 Ski-Doo snowmobile and Sholly was traveling south Losey Road on a 2014 Arctic Cat snowmobile, when Weist attempted to make a right onto Losey Road and fell off the machine. Sholly was stopped at the intersection and Weist hit Sholly’s snowmobile with his head, sustaining a head injury of unknown severity. He was air-lifted to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre. Both operators were wearing motorcycle helmets. No citations were issued.
Heather D. Jones, 47, of Coudersport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on North Hollow Road, Allegany Township Jan. 24. Jones was traveling north in a 2008 Kia Sportage when she lost control on a left-hand curve and traveled across the southbound lane, hitting an embankment. She traveled partially up the embankment and then north along the southbound lane, overturning onto the passenger side. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Jones was cited for speeding. She was wearing a seat belt.
Michael R. Mesler, 60, of Harrison Valley escaped injury in a hit and run crash with an unknown vehicle on Hurlbert Hill Road, Harrison Township Jan. 29. Mesler was traveling north in a 1998 Chevrolet Cheyenne when he approached a curve where he met a second vehicle which was unable to negotiate the curve and hit Mesler’s vehicle. The operator then fled the scene. Any information regarding this incident should be reported to state police at Coudersport.
DUI
Gereon Sholl, 44, of Mount Aetna, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2007 Chevrolet on Dingman Run Raad, Eulalia Township Nov. 27, 2021.
A 32-year-old Wellsville, N.Y. man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he was found passed out in a 1999 Ford Ranchero on North Genesee Street, Genesee Jan. 28.
Drug possession
Michelle Laird, 28, of Secane, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford on East 2nd Street, Sweden Township Dec. 10, 2021.
A 36-year-old man of Galeton was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2004 Mitsubishi on West Street, Galeton Dec. 16, 2021.
Theft
A 32-year-old Austin woman was the victim of theft when someone took a credit card out of her 2020 Ford Fusion as it was parked on Thorn Street, Austin between Jan. 14 and Jan. 16. Anyone with information should call state police at Coudersport.
False reports of child abuse
Rose Bickford, 39, of Port Allegany, was arrested for making a false report of child abuse that did not occur against another person in Roulette Township Oct. 3, 2021. A CYS case was opened and an investigation conducted. She was charged in district court.