Crash
Timothy E. Walck 37, of Coudersport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Dividing Ridge Road, Homer Township Dec. 20. Walck was traveling south in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck when a deer entered the roadway and was hit by the truck. Walck was wearing a seat belt. The impact caused all airbags to deploy.
Harassment/physical contact
Police are investigating an assault of a child at a residence in Oswayo Township Dec. 8.
Lost firearm
Police are investigating a reported loss of three handguns from 409 Zepher Street, Ulysses between Sept. 8 and Dec. 11. Anyone with information about the missing Smith and Wesson M&P Shield, FN America and Smith and Wesson revolver should contact state police at Coudersport.