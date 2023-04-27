Criminal mischief
A 31-year-old Blossburg man was the victim of criminal mischief when someone damaged a Tri-County Electric power line valued at $20,000, located at 1710 West Branch Road, West Branch Township April 3. The investigation is ongoing.
Police are investigating a trespassing incident at a location at 9415 Route 155, Keating Township April 3 involving a Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck.
Police are investigating a trespassing incident at a location at 9415 Route 155, Keating Township April 3 involving a Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck.
