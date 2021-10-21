Drug possession/DUI
John Schoonover, 46, of Galeton, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 1993 General trailer Company truck on Bridge Street, Galeton on Sept. 3. He was found to be DUI and in possession of a controlled substance, police said.
Joshua Sutton, 38, of Galeton, was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2001 Jeep on Mill Street, Galeton Aug. 23. He was transported to UPMC Cole for a blood draw and charges were filed in district court.
Drug possession
Savanah Ramsey, 23, of Kent, Ohio, was arrested following a traffic stop on Route 6 West, Coudersport Aug. 27. Ramsey, a passenger in the vehicle, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, police said.
James Mitchell, 40, of Coudersport, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford on East Second Street, Sweden Township Sept. 5.
A 34-year-old Wellsboro woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on East Second Street, Sweden Township Sept. 5.
Richard Steis, 55, of Clearfield, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at 1562 Fishing Creek Road, Roulette Sept. 4.
Harassment
Two people were arrested for harassment following an active domestic dispute at Hanson Hollow Road, Roulette Township Oct. 3. A 39-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, both of Port Allegany, were involved in the incident, which also involved a 21-year-old male victim, also a member of the household in Port Allegany.
Theft/bad checks
Police are investigating a theft involving bad checks issued for power equipment at 6483 Route 49 West, Harrison Township Oct. 15. Stolen were a Jonesred 2171 black and red chainsaw valued a t$400; a Stihl 026 orange and white chainsaw, valued at $175 and a Husqvarna 129L orange and white weed trimmer, valued at $75. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.