Burlgary
Justin Brian Fuhrer, 66, of Genesee, was arrested and charged in connection with six burglaries at numerous locations in Genesee Township and Allegany Township between May 14 and July 17, 2023. Among the items stolen were a dirt bike in three incidents, a counterfeit $100 bill he passed at Kwik Fill, Genesee and numerous catalytic converters. He was charged with three counts of felony burglary; three counts of felony criminal trespass; three counts of felony theft; three counts of felony receiving stolen property; two counts of misdemeanor theft by deception; and other misdemeanor charges. He was arraigned in district court and committed to the Potter County Jail.
Crashes
Jarret F. Kerr, 35, of Brooklyn, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Lyman Run Road, West Branch Township Aug. 11. Kerr was traveling north in a 2004 Honda Element when he became distracted by items falling in his car and drove off the east side of the roadway into a culvert, disabing the vehicle. He was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Samantha H. Haas, 18, of Reading, escaped injury as did her 16-year-old female passenger in a one-vehicle crash on Southwoods Road, Homer Township Aug, 3. Haas was traveling north in a 1997 Jeep Wrangler attempting to avoid oncoming traffic on the unmarked gravel road when she drove slightly off the road onto the shoulder and while attempting to re-enter the roadway, she over corrected and drove the car off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and came to rest. Both vehicle occupants were searing seat belts. The Jeep was towed from the scene.
Harassment by communication
A 64-year-old woman of Muncy was arrested for continually contacting the 27-year-old victim of Galeton after receiving a certified letter not to contact her July 30. She was charged in district court.
Firearm sale or transfer
A 33-year-old man of Coudersport was arrested after he attempted to purchase a firearm from John’s Sporting Goods, West Branch Township Aug. 8 while having an active amended final restraining order out of New Jersey. Charges were filed in district court.
Theft by deception
A 64-year-old woman of Galeton was the victim of identity theft on Aug. 4. The investigation remains ongoing.