Escape
Tannar Orndorff, 22, of Crosby was arrested after it was determined that he had not completed the requirements of an issued court order at 4309 Route 49, Harrison Township on Oct. 18 and was charged with escape in district court.
Crashes
Kathryn D. Ditzler, 51, of Coudersport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 607, Keating Township Oct. 22. Ditzler was traveling west in a 2013 Ford Explorer when she negotiated a left hand curve in the roadway and swerved to avoid oncoming traffic. The vehicle hit gravel on the right hand shoulder, hit a guide rail and came to rest about 30 feet from point of impact. Ditzler was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. She was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
Frederick J. Pollock, 70, of Ulysses suffered suspected moderate injuries and Samantha M. Monroe, 28, of Genesee, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 244, Allegany Township Oct. 20. The accident occurred when Monroe, who was traveling south in a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox hit the trailing unit of a 2021 Ford F-350 pick-up truck, which was parked illegally on the roadway. The trailer slid about 25 feet, hitting Pollock, who was standing on the south side of the trailer. The Equinox then went off the roadway and hit a mailbox at a nearby residence. A two-year-old child in the Equinox was in a child safety seat and was not injured. Pollock was transported to UPMC Cole for treatment by Genesee Ambulance. The Equinox was towed from the scene.
Jason E. Tarr, 38, of Great Valley, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Jackson Road, Harrison Township Oct .28. Tarr was traveling south in a 2011 Kenworth Northwest tractor trailer when it traveled off the two lane dirt road and over an embankment before rolling over and coming to rest on its passenger side. Tarr was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Tarr was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway.
Drug possession
A 19-year-old Coudersport male was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2004 Chevrolet on East Second Street and Leete Hollow Road, Eulalia Township Sept. 26. He was found to be driving under the influence of intoxicants and in possession of a controlled substance.