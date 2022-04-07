Crashes
A 47-year-old Galeton man escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Dugan Germania Hill Road, West Branch Township March 22. The man was operating a 2011 Subaru Outback north when he drove off the east side of the roadway and hit a tree. He was wearing a seat belt. Charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants are pending blood test results. The car was towed from the scene.
Police are looking for the driver involved in a one-vehicle crash in Genesee Township March 20. The driver of the vehicle veered off the road and into a yard at 121 North Genesee Street after attempting to negotiate a left curve, and then fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Randy L. Cornelius, 71, of Roulette, David M. Gutowski, 49, of St. Marys and his passenger Curtis P. McCraken, 48, of Grampian, all escaped injury in a two vehicle crash on Route 6, Roulette Township March 30. Cornelius was traveling east in a 2005 International Harvester 7600 when a ramp disconnected from the trailing unit and landed in the westbound lane of travel. Gutowski was traveling west in a 2022 Navistar International and tried to slow down when he saw the trailer disconnect but was unable to avoid hitting it. The ramp became lodged under the truck causing disabling damage. The tractor driver was unaware that the unit had become disconnected and continued on his way. Cornelius was cited for not properly securing the load on his vehicle. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts.
Thefts
A 43-year-old man of Ulysses was the victim of a theft of $10,000 after two of his checks were fraudulently signed and deposited into another person’s account. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
A 50-year-old Mt. Jewett man was the victim of theft when an unknown person cut a catalytic converter off a 1992 Ford F-150 that was parked in the front yard of a residence on Sartwell Creek Road, Pleasant Valley Township between March 23 and March 27.
Harassment
A 63-year-old Ulysses man was arrested and jailed in Potter County Jail following a previously occurring domestic incident report on April 3 at Academy Street, Ulysses. The victim stated she had hit a turkey with her car and damaged her windshield. When she took the car to the man’s house to look at the damage, an argument ensued. The argument then turned physical inside the residence, during which the arrestee allegedly choked the victim, impeding her breathing and causing her to be in fear of her life. He was charged in district court.