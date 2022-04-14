Crashes
Kim Lott, 55, of Austin escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Costello Road, Sylvania Township April 7. Costello was traveling north in a 2021 Ford Escape when a deer ran into the road, and she hit the deer head-on. The vehicle was operable and driven from the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.
Harassment
Bruce Mainus, 47, of Sabinsville was arrested and cited or harassment after police responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on McCullough Lane, Hector Township April 7.
Public nuisance
Casey Winseck, 39, of Roulette, was arrested for a dog law violation after police responded to a report of dogs running loose on multiple properties along Fishing Creek Road, Clara Township April 8.
Theft
Dustin Butler, 24, of Loganton, was arrested for theft after he accepted a job as Black Bear Construction to replace a roof on the residence on Ives Hollow Road, Abbott Township, March 31, 2021. He received a payment of $6,200 from the victim, a 50-year-old man of Galeton, but Butler never showed up to do the job, despite multiple attempts by the homeowner get him to fulfil his agreement. After a time, the victim requested his money back and Butler stopped responding and never returned the money. He was charged with several charges in district court.
Trespassing
Police are investigating a report of trespassing at a location on Dogtown Road, Genesee Township April 5.