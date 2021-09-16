Crash
Barbara J. Houwer, 67, of Roulette, escaped injury in a two vehicle crash on Route 6, Roulette Township Sept. 8. The other driver, Larry E. Lukehart, Jr. 29, of Coudersport, suffered a suspected minor injury in the crash. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Both drivers, Houwer in a 1995 Ford F-350, and Lukeheart in a 2016 Ford Transit Connect, were traveling east with the Transit ahead of the F-350, when the Transit slowed to make a left turn into a residential driveway. The F-350 attempted to overtake the Transit on the left, and hit the Transit’s driver’s side front corner, causing disabling damage to both vehicles. Lukeheart was transported to Charles Cole Memoria Hospital for evaluation. The investigation continues.
Assault
Two people were charged with assault following a verbal argument which became physical between a 41-year-old female and a 42-year-old male, both of Ulysses at a location on Zepher St., Ulysses Sept. 7. The female was charged with simple assault and harassment and the male was charged with harassment.
Theft
A U-Haul vehicle tow dolly was stolen from a location at 3594 Gold Road, Genesee Township Sept. 6. Police are looking for information on the location of the missing dolly, which is gray with orange fenders and labled with the U-Haul logo and VIN 20DVMMYV501TD7106. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.