DUI
David Steadman, 50, of Enola, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2008 Chrysler Sebring on Clinton Street, Galeton May 20.
Crash
James W. Martin, 37, of Brigantine, N.J., and his passenger, Esther M. Martin, 33, also of Brigantine, N.J., escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Sweden Township May 28. The second driver, Glenn E. Sweeley, 53, of Ulysses, and his two passengers, Christie L. Woltz, of Ulysses and an 11-year-old boy, also of Ulysses, were not injured in the crash. All occupants were wearing seat belts. Both drivers were traveling east, Martin in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze and Sweeley in a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck, when Martin attempted to turn left into a driveway and hit the truck’s trailer, which was overtaking him in a designated passing zone. The car sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Martin was cited for failing to use turning signals.
Criminal trespass
A 34-year-old Coudersport man was cited for trespassing on private property at 2343 Big Moores Run, Homer Township May 23.
Indecent assault
Police investigated an indecent assault of a two-year-old child in Harrison Valley between Jan. 1, 2020 and May 6, 2022. The case is closed.
Endangering welfare of a child
Police are investigating a report of endangering the welfare of a 4-year-old boy at 48 Rose Lake Lane, Allegany Township May 25. The investigation is ongoing.