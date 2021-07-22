Drug possession
A 59-year-old Austin man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2007 Chevrolet on East Second Street, Sweden Township July 3. Upon investigation, it was discovered the driver was driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Crashes
A two-vehicle crash resulted in one suspected minor injury on Fishing Creek Road, Roulette Township July 17. Carleton B. Goodrich, 70, was backing out of a driveway in a 2014 Toyota Prius and a 2016 Ford Explorer had just competed a turn off Main Street onto Fishing Creek Road, when the Explorer, operated by Rikki Rennells, 24, of Turtlepoint, hit the Prius. A passenger in the Prius, Jennifer L. Pinchock, 54, of Roulette, suffered a suspected minor injury, and was transported to UPMC Cole for evaluation. No one in the Explorer was injured. All occupants of both vehicles were properly restrained, either by seatbelts or child safety seats. Goodrich was cited for entering or crossing the roadway without making sure no traffic was coming.
Roy S. Nirnendu, 31, of Lake Hiawatha, N.J., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 449, Genesee Township, July 5. Nirnendu was traveling south in a 2014 VW Passat when he lost control of the car and traveled off the south side of the road, impacting a guide rail. He was wearing a seat belt. He was cited for speeding.
Harassment
Bradley Madison, 57, of Austin, was arrested after police responded to Route 872, Keating Township for a report of a known individual harassing a 47-year-old female of Coudersport July 17. A non-traffic citation was issued to Madison.
Dog law violation
Police are investigating a report of an 11-year-old make being bitten by a loose dog on Summit Street, Austin borough July 13.
Theft
Police are investigating a report of theft of a check for $700 from a 58-year-old Coudersport man on Route 6 West July 14.
Found property
A set of keys found on South Brookland Road, Ulysses Township July 14 was brought into the state police barracks. Anyone with information on who may own the key chain with nine keys attached, a yellow vehicle tag and red Aubrey Alexander Toyota key chain is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
DUI-alcohol
Fred George, 39, of Shinglehouse, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following an encounter with George, who was driving a 2006 VW Jetta on South Branch Road, Hebron Township July 4. Charges were filed in district court.