Theft
Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter valued at $190, from a 2016 Ford F450 pick-up truck parked at the Potter County Women’s Recovery Center, Harrison Township between Jan. 27-31. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Crashes
Jennifer L. Herbst, 52, of Coudersport, suffered a suspected serious injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Allegany Township Feb. 7. Herbst was traveling west in a 2005 Suzuki XL-7 Grand Vitara when she was hit in the driver’s side door by a deer. She lost control of the car and hit a guide rail, then went over it. The car landed on its roof on a dirt access road about 30 feet down a ravine. Herbst was able to get out of the car and flag down a passerby who took her to UPMC Cole, Coudersport. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
A snowmobile driver was seriously injured in a crash on McConnell Road, Wharton Township Feb. 12. Michael P. Park, 54, of Altoona, was traveling east and attempting to negotiate a right curve when the Arctic Cat Sno Pro snowmobile went off the road and hit a fallen tree and then an embankment where it came to rest. He was transported to UPMC Cole by Austin ambulance. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Police are investigating possible driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Both occupants of a pick-up truck involved in a crash escaped injury on Route 49, Allegany Township Feb. 10. Driver Jonathan C. Petsch, 21, of Ulysses and passenger Seth W. Morley, 41, of Ulysses, were wearing seat belts in the crash, which occurred as the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east at a speed too fast for conditions and failed to properly negotiate a right curve. The truck crossed the west bound lane and hit an embankment on the north side of the road and flipped onto its roof. The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Petsch was cited with speeding.
Neither driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Roulette Township Feb. 2. Martin K. Butler, 59, of Coudersport, was traveling west in a 2022 International Harvester HV 513 Turbo Diesel, 758, when a containment box fell from the trailer and hit a wheel on a 2000 reconstructed motor home SPGL driven by Darren A. Forster, 28, of St. Marys. The trailer wheel sustained minor damage and needed to be replaced.
Brandon S. Roush, 37, of Coudersport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Woodsedge Lane, Sweden Township Jan. 19. Roush was driving a DCNR Ford F250 Supercab pick-up truck when he backed it into a stationary snowmobile trailer attached to a 2008 Jeep Commander. The collision caused minor damage to the trailer.
Harassment
Two people were cited with harassment following a domestic dispute at a residence on West Main Street, Galeton Jan. 29. Both the 27-year-old male and the 28-year-old female admitted to having physical contact with each other. Non-traffic citations were issued to both.
A 17-year-old male was arrested for harassment after police were dispatched to a residence on Lincoln Street, Shinglehouse on Feb. 11. A non-traffic citation was filed in district court.
Colton Bova, 23, of Coudersport, was arrested for harassment following an incident at 103 East 7th Street, Coudersport Feb. 6. Charges are pending court processes.
Terroristic threats
Andrew Hummel, 54, of Westfield, was arrested for making terroristic threats against the 53-year-old victim at a residence on School Street, Harrison Township Jan. 31. Hummel allegedly threatened to shoot the victim. An arrest warrant was obtained and Hummel turned himself in about a week later.
Simple trespass
A 58-year-old Hollidaysburg man reported that snowmobiles were trespassing on his property on Costello Road, Sylvania Township Jan. 29. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.