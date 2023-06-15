Crashes
George W. Smith, 65, of Masontown, W.Va., was transported to UPMC Susquehanna for treatment of a minor injury after he crashed his 2021 Yamasaki Motorcycle on Route 6, Pike Township, June 4. Smith was traveling west near Mill Street and Kline Road when a deer entered the roadway and ran into the motorcycle. Smith, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bike.
Police are investigating a hit and run crash on Costello Avenue, Austin borough at 8:04 a.m. on June 6. A vehicle was traveling south on Route 872 in the area of 203 Costello Road when it left the roadway and hit a mailbox. The vehicle left the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Leroy W. Daniels, 39, of Coudersport, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on First Fork Road, Summit Township June 2. Daniels was traveling south in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck when he noticed the road ahead narrowing, so he moved over to the right to make room for an oncoming 2002 GMC pick-up truck. The driver of the GMC allegedly did not yield as he approached and hit Daniel’s driver side mirror. The unknown driver did not stop but continued in an unknown direction. Charges against that driver are pending investigation. Daniels was wearing a seat belt.
Disorderly conduct
Two people, a 29-year-old man of Jonestown and a 62-year-old man of Galeton, were both arrested for disorderly conduct after police were dispatched to a residence on Route 6, Ulysses Township May 22. The investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
Jimmy Taveras, 32, of Mahwah, N.J., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado on West Main Street, Galeton May 25. Charges were filed in district court.
Theft
Reed’s Market, Main Street, Genesee, was the victim of theft when the store received a bad check in the amount of $338.27 on May 15. The investigation is ongoing.
Burglary
Someone attempted to force entry into a screen door of a residence on Valley View Lane, Galeton while the owner was not home. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Found drug paraphernalia
A syringe and foil baggie were found on Route 6 west, Pike Township near Loucks Mills Road on June 10.
Police responded on June 10 to a report of a dirt covered syringe found on East Main Street, Harrison Township. The incident is still under investigation.