Crashes

George W. Smith, 65, of Masontown, W.Va., was transported to UPMC Susquehanna for treatment of a minor injury after he crashed his 2021 Yamasaki Motorcycle on Route 6, Pike Township, June 4. Smith was traveling west near Mill Street and Kline Road when a deer entered the roadway and ran into the motorcycle. Smith, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bike.

